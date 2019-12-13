GREAT FALLS- Electric City Roller Grrrlz are having their last game of 2019.
December 14th at the pacific steel and recycling arena in Great Falls, they are having a scrimmage between them and the Teen Montana Skaters.
The best part about this game, is some of the ticket proceeds are going towards a good cause.
One of their members, Lollypop-Her created ‘Daisy’s Rainbow Cart’. She goes around visiting the children’s pediatric center at the hospital and drops off books, toys, puzzles, and more.
Bejay Lindseth, the Treasurer of Electric City Roller Grrrlz says, “While the kids are having to stay in the hospital. Fighting whatever they’re fighting. She delivers rainbows with ‘Daisy’s Rainbow Cart’.”
Next year the Electric City Roller Grrrlz will be celebrating their 10 year anniversary. Lindseth tells us that we can expect big things ahead in 2020.
This weekends ‘Land of Misfit Toys’ event tickets are still available. They are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Doors open at 6:00 P.M. and the event starts at 7:00 P.M.