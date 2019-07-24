GREAT FALLS – Law enforcement have arrested three people who are allegedly involved in the theft, possession and sale of drugs.
Charging documents show that Ashley Marie Wells, a care provider at Highgate Senior Living, reportedly stole Fentanyl patches from the center several times across roughly two-and-a-half months. To hide the theft, Ashley would change the medication schedule in Highgate’s computer systems, making it seem as if they were taken out for patients.
The 65-year-old patient who had prescriptions for the pain control drug has a disability, and can’t talk. Officers with the Great Falls Police Department found that the patient was likely to experience “a great deal of pain,” if they didn’t receive their medication. Police also believe that Ashley took advantage of the patient’s disability during the alleged thefts.
GFPD issued a search warrant in June on Ashley’s brother Carlyle Wells and his wife Keannah Chenae Kirby, following a couple of controlled drug purchases from the couple on April 25 and May 7. During the search on their home, person and vehicle, police found weapons, various drugs and two Fentanyl patches with product codes that matched the ones reported missing at Highgate.
Furthermore, both Carlyle and Keannah reportedly exposed two minor children to several drugs, including opiates, morphine and methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Ashley faces counts of criminal distribution and possession of dangerous drugs; exploitation of an older person, incapacitated person or person with developmental disability; fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs and theft. Both Carlyle and Keannah face several counts of distributing and possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, criminal child endangerment and the use or possession of property.
The bond for Ashley has been requested at $5,000. It is unknown as of writing whether bonds have been requested for Carlyle and Keannah.
KFBB has reached out to Highgate Senior Living for an official statement, but they weren’t readily available to comment.