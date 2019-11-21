GREAT FALLS- Several agencies are investigating the death of a minor child according to the Great Falls Police Department.
The media release from GFPD says emergency dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call Wednesday morning requesting medical assistance.
GFPD officers and paramedics from Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to the call near River View Elementary.
Emergency care was given, but the child was declared dead at the scene according to the release.
Emilio Renova, Stephanie Bryington and Racso Birdtail were all charged in connection with the child’s death.
Emilio Renova was charged with deliberate homicide, criminal child endangerment, two counts of assault on a minor and endangering the welfare of children.
Stephanie Byington was charged with deliberate homicide, criminal child endangerment, assault on a minor and endangering the welfare of children.
Rasco Birdtail was charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.
All three are being held on a $500,000 bond at the Cascade County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing and the release says it will be complex.
Residents may see a police presence in the area for several days and anyone in the area is asked to stay away from the scene to help investigators.
If you have any information about the incident you are asked to call GFPD Detective Adam Price at 406-455-8516 or go to P3TIPS.com.
We will continue to bring you any updates on the investigation as they become available.