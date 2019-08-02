MONTANA – After a drug stop at the Sweet Grass Border going to Alberta Canada resulted in the largest Meth bust in Alberta history.
After hearing about the bust and how the 500,000 doses of Meth will not be getting put into circulation Great Falls Residents had this to say.
“This is a place where I plan on staying for a while and probably even raising a family so just having that awareness makes me feel that more at ease.” Said, Suzanne Lang
Her mother who was visiting the area had this to say.
“As the mother, I'm like good, I'm sorry to know there is a problem here but its good that they're catching this and stopping it.” Said Sauzanne Lang
The event prompted us to sit down with Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter to see what is being done in the county in the mission against meth.
He told us some different challenges and steps have to be taken in finding, dealers and addicts; one of the challenges is jurisdictional boundaries.
“But the reality of it is this, that as law enforcement we need to start getting smarter and right now what I'm looking at doing is I'm looking at partnering with my neighboring counties to work drug interdiction.” Said Jesse Slaughter Cascade County Sheriff.
Slaughter is also looking into getting three K-9 Drug Dogs to help in counties mission.