GREAT FALLS -For all you hunters and fishers out there Fish Wildlife and Parks have made some changes to the licensing processes here in Montana.
These changes will go into effect on March 1st and before anyone begins to stress there are only three main changes people need to be concerned about.
The first big change is people can now print your license out on your home printer but the option to have it printed at your local license office is still there.
Number two is there will be no more written applications everything will now be completely electronic.
Number three if you are submitting for any kind of special license, permit or drawing you must have an email address.
In an interview with FWP, they told us two key advantages for everyone.
“You’ll be able to buy and print out a license let’s say on Saturday night, for example, you won’t have to wait until there is a license agent open.
Number two when there are drawings you will get those results within a couple of weeks not six weeks later,” said Bruce Auchly, Information & Education Manager Fish Wildlife & Parks Region 4
If you do print at home the website will be safeguarded preventing people from making multiple copies of licenses and the licenses will remain the same size, but they will no longer be on the waterproof paper.
If you have any more questions or concerns FWP says they are available to help people with these new changes.
A link to FWP can be found here.