Three grown college friends make art gallery debut

GREAT FALLS- Little did three Georgia State University graduates know their friendship and roots would end up leading them to their autobiographical sculptures on display in Charlie Russell's home town.
Who would have thought a Great Falls High School teacher would be seeing her art dream come true with two of her best friends from college inside the same school she teaches at? Believe it, because Sarah Justice and her friend's autobiographical sculptures are on display in the Dhal Gallery.
It's called, "Through Her Hands", and it's is the first of its kind in many years. And now Justice is using this opportunity to inspire art students here at Great Falls High School.
These pieces you see can take up to three months to make and their work stems from autobiographical memory. Meaning it's inspired through events occurring in their life's. Through these sculptures they want people to see the diversity ceramics offers and teaches students to appreciate themselves the way they are.
"I grew up in Montana. I was in Livingston. So I was just like these kids roaming the halls. Arts taken me all across the world," said Kelly Stevenson, one of the three sculptors in the “Through Her Hands” exhibit.
The ladies say the sky's the limit. If they can pursue their dreams in art, then you can too. This exhibit opens March 21st, 2019 and closes May 6th, 2019 at the Dhal Gallery.
Although their work isn't a part of Western Art Week, these women say, the display is public, so anyone visiting this week can stop by the Dhal Gallery and check it out.