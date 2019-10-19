GREAT FALLS— Overnight on October 18 three Great Falls police officers and three firefighters were injured.
Great Falls Police Department posted to their Facebook that three Great Falls Police Officers and three firefighters were injured in three separate incidents.
According to the Great Falls Police Department Facebook, three firefighters and one police officer were responding to a domestic disturbance and were hit by a vehicle. All four are being treated for serious injuries at Benefis Hospital.
An officer received medical treatment for injuries to their arms, ribs and a knee while arresting na combative suspect at a party where minors were drinking alcohol. The officer received treatment and has been released.
The third incident was when an officer fell and sustained minor injuries while in a foot pursuit with a suspect at a DUI traffic stop.
Great Falls Police Department says they are not releasing the names of the officers and firefighters, and that they may provide more detailed information at a later time.