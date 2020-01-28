GREAT FALLS- Three members of Blackfeet Nation are filing a civil lawsuit against Indian Health Services (IHS).
They're seeking 9 million dollars in damages after they say the IHS violated their treaty rights.
It all stems from the case against Stanley Patrick Weber, the doctor who was convicted of sexually assaulting boys while working for IHS.
According to court documents, the three men suing are all in their 30s now, and they say they were all abused by Weber in the early 90s on the Blackfeet Reservation.
Montana Public Radio spoke with the plaintiff’s Attorney, Peter Janci, and he says their rights under the U.S. government's 1855 treaty with the Blackfeet tribe were violated when the IHS allegedly ignored warning signs about Weber's abuse.
Article 7 of that treaty states:
"The United States is hereby bound to protect said Indians against depredations and other unlawful acts committed by white men residing in or passing through their county may commit."
This is the first civil lawsuit surrounding Stanley Weber. He was convicted of sexually assaulting boys on the Blackfeet reservation and on South Dakota’s pine ridge reservation. He was sentenced to 18 years in Montana and still faces up to a life sentence in South Dakota