Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY. * MINOR FLOODING DUE TO AN ICE JAM CONTINUES TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY SOUTH OF THE CITY OF CASCADE ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER. AS A RESULT, SHEEP CREEK ROAD REMAINS CLOSED IN THIS AREA. * ADDITIONAL MINOR FLOODING RELATED TO THIS ICE JAM HAS ALSO BEEN REPORTED BETWEEN THE DEARBORN RIVER AND TOWER ROCK STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ICE JAMS ARE UNPREDICTABLE AND CAN BREAK UP OR FORM WITH LITTLE WARNING. DO NOT WALK OUT ONTO THE ICE. &&