Local Weather
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY. * MINOR FLOODING DUE TO AN ICE JAM CONTINUES TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY SOUTH OF THE CITY OF CASCADE ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER. AS A RESULT, SHEEP CREEK ROAD REMAINS CLOSED IN THIS AREA. * ADDITIONAL MINOR FLOODING RELATED TO THIS ICE JAM HAS ALSO BEEN REPORTED BETWEEN THE DEARBORN RIVER AND TOWER ROCK STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ICE JAMS ARE UNPREDICTABLE AND CAN BREAK UP OR FORM WITH LITTLE WARNING. DO NOT WALK OUT ONTO THE ICE. &&
Most Popular
Articles
- Statewide school delays and closures for Monday, March 4
- Calumet: "Limited Impact" after explosion and fire
- Marga Hosaeus gym at MSU closed after roof collapse
- One person injured in 20-vehicle crash near Bozeman
- BREAKING: Judge Parker alert and stable, dog still missing
- Great Falls woman in custody, after shots fired
- Montana man charged with raping girl he met on Facebook
- Victim identified in Saturday house fire
- Yellowstone bison charges at snowmobilers in viral video
- Double-homicide suspect pleads guilty
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
© Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.