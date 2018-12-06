5. REBUILD AND REDEEM FOR GFH GIRLS
The Great Falls High girls team finished 4-16 last season. Head coach, Jerry Smitz says that the Bison are aiming for redemption. Look for Hadly Bleskin and Erin Watt to take big steps forward as they look to help the Bison get a few more wins this season.
4. WHO WILL STEP UP FOR THE RUSTLERS GIRLS?
CMR will be adjusting to life without Addison Gardner and Kayci Edwards. This year, Brynn Klinefelter will provide senior leadership and some underclassmen to get heavy minutes.
3. REMATCH BETWEEN CROSS TOWN
The Rustlers beat the Bison in the AA State Semi-Finals last winter. However, the first time they met ended in a 68-36 win for the Bison. The second regular season meeting between the crosstown rivals resulted in a 60-51 win for the Rustlers. The Bison and the Rustlers will play January 10th and February 5th this season.
2. CMR'S NEW SENIOR LEADERSHIP
CMR will be defending the State Championship this season. Despite their success last season, the Rustlers have lost a few stars to graduation and must find new leaders this season. Bryce Depping is primed to step up in his senior season. The 6-foot-3 inch center has already proven himself as an elite rim-protector. Look for the Rustlers defense to jump-start their offense early and often.
1. YEAR OF THE BISON?
Great Falls High came in third in the state last season. Luckily for the boys in blue, Kyle Torgerson and Blake Thelen will return for their senior season. The pair combined to average just over 20 points per game last year and have the ability to set up others as well as score themselves. As a team, the Bison have the personnel to spread the floor and score in volume from 3-point range. The Bison should be a force to be reckoned with this season coming off their deep play-off run.