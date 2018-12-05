Theft and Vandalism at Vaughn School

Vaughn Public Schools has had a rough go as they were both vandalized and stolen from in the span of a couple weeks.
In October, they had someone drive on their property doing donuts and it broke their sprinkler system and tore up school grounds.
Another incident happened on Thanksgiving when someone cut two school vehicles gas lines. The real kicker is one of the vehicles which gas lines were cut was the van that picks up the kids' lunches for the day. This meant when lunchtime came around, they were put in a tough place.
“When you don't have gas it created a situation for the school district. The kids did get their lunches but it's not something you plan on,” said Superintendent Jan Cahill.
The superintendent says he believes this is just the time we live in.
“I think it's a sign of the times. Great falls has a certain level of crime and it's only a matter of time before it spreads out to the smaller communities. We certainly hope this is the end of both the vandalism and the theft,” said Cahill.
Cahill told KFBB the district has been spared from incidents like this in the past but in response, they plan to install better security cameras in the near future.
If you have any information at all about either of the two separate incidents, please call Vaughn Public Schools at 406-965-2231.