“The Women’s Closet”: Helping out young professionals

GREAT FALLS- It’s spring cleaning season! Here's how women in Great Falls are clearing out unwanted clothes while helping college girls get ready for those professional job interviews just around the corner.
How many of you ladies struggled with finding affordable cheap and might we add cute professional clothing in college to wear to job interviews? Well, thanks to Great Falls College-MSU’s “The Women’s Closet” drive, college girls are getting a chance to shop for free.
This event sparked from, GFC-MSU knowing many of their students struggle financially, which is why they wanted to make sure shopping for clothes is one less financial burden they have to worry about it. The college tells me, they already have enough clothing for this week’s drive but come next year they’ll need more. In addition, GFC-MSU is also hosting professional skill workshops for all their students helping them learn how to score their first job.
The Women's Closet:
Tuesday, April 16: 12 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, April 17: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, April 18: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Friday, April 19: 8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Professional Skills Workshops:
Friday, April 19th:
9:00 a.m. – Ramp up your Resume
10:00 a.m. – Dress and Interview for Success: Effective Interviewing Skills
11:00 a.m. – Job Hunting: Where do I begin?
The Women's Closet and workshops are not open to the public.