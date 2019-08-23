GREAT FALLS- The Cascade County Planning Department and Zoning Board of Adjustment are holding a third public hearing on August 28 at 5:30 P.M. at the Family Living Center of the Montana Expo Park to discuss the Big Sky Cheese Processing Plant.
Our Nicholas Berger has followed the progress of Big Sky Cheese since the removal of a proposal for a slaughterhouse; which had some people thinking that the slaughterhouse and this cheese processing plant are related in some way and have been questioning their intentions.
The Zoning Board of Adjustment’s decision was tabled back in July, and since then the county has made sure to keep the community informed.
Big Sky Cheese received an application to allow them to apply to be permitted rights to operate on land that is not zoned for their type of business in April but the Zoning Board of Adjustment is holding out on their decision until after the public hearing.
According to Cascade County’s website comments from previous sessions held concerns for how it could impact tax payers and the environment around the plant and support for the plant providing value-added products from Montana’s milk.