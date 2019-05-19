The 5th Street Diner will be closing their doors for good in a few weeks, following the two owners decision to retire after 20 years of dedicated service to the Great Falls Community.
“We couldn’t have done it without our customer. We work hard at taking care of them but they have to come back and if they don’t you wouldn’t exist," explains Jim Mintsiveris, who broke the news over Facebook on Friday.
Their final day of service is June 3rd; and for customers like Joe Tucker, who has visited the diner with his wife for over 10 years; it's a big loss for Great Falls.
“Well its one of those hidden gems. If you don’t know about it, you’re suffering a loss that you’re unaware of. A diamond in the ruff,” says Tucker.
5th Street Diner brings 2019 back to 1950 with its classic style, atmosphere, and family friendly dining.
“The thing I like the best about how they do things here is that they cook things properly. They take the time to do things right... This isn’t just losing a good restaurant, this is losing some good friends,” says Tucker.
“We have made so many friends here in Great Falls, Helena, Bozeman, Kalispell even some world travelers they come back to Montana and see us and it’s really cool,” explains Mintsiveris.