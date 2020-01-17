GREAT FALLS- Local author Stacey Bergquist and the Get it Factory are releasing a new book which some are saying reminds them of the good old days of having different stories read to them at bedtime.
A book signing featuring Bergquist and the Get it Factory will be held at Cassiopeia Books Friday night starting at 5:30 pm.
This is the first book in the series the story tree and it is filled with different tales Bergquist would tell by the campfire. Bergquist told us today how his family is reacting to the new book.
“Follow your dreams, I actually received a really wonderful thing from my daughter earlier today, its a gift. It’s a wall plack and it says inspiration and it has the definition of inspiration on it and she said that’s what you do for the grandkids and that absolutely touched my heart,” said Stacey Burgquist, author of The Story Tree.
If you are interested in getting a copy of the book, you can find it online on Amazon or the Get it Factories' website for just $14.99.
You can also get a copy at the signing this evening.