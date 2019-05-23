GREAT FALLS - Homelessness is becoming an increasing problem not only in Great Falls, but across the nation.
According to a 2017 report by Family Promise of Great Falls, there were 1529 homeless people across the state of Montana.
According to the company invisiblePEOPLE, the homeless population is continuing to rise across the nation.
One of the largest culprits of homelessness is the lack of affordable housing.
Family Promise of Great Falls reports that out of 22 families in 2017, 63% became homeless because they couldn't afford to pay for their housing.
According to Mark Horvath, founder of invisiblePEOPLE, being homeless isn't a choice, but an unfortunate situation.
“Every community needs to advocate for more affordable housing. Rents have gone up 75% in the last 5 years across America. If we do not fix the affordable housing crisis, we will never end homelessness,” explains Horvath.
Looking forward, Horvath says if we don't figure out a way to make housing more affordable, the homeless situation will continue to get worse.
For more information on the stigma behind homelessness or ways you can help out within the community, visit: https://invisiblepeople.tv/