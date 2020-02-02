Malmstrom Air Force Base sent a release Tuesday morning giving more information on 21-year-old Tristen Allen Carlson whose body was found Sunday morning in Great Falls.
Malmstrom said they and the 341st Missile Wing are mourning the loss of fellow Airman Tristen Allen Carlson.
The release from Malmstrom:
The 341st Missile Wing and Malmstrom Air Force Base are mourning the loss of a fellow Airman.
Senior Airman Tristen A. Carlson, a defender with the 341st Security Forces Squadron, was discovered dead by the Great Falls Police Department Feb. 2 off base. The circumstances of his death are under investigation.
“We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy and our condolences go out to his family during this difficult time,” said Col. Jennifer K. Reeves, 341st Missile Wing Commander.
“Additionally, we are cooperating with local authorities in this investigation.”
For more information or questions, please contact the Great Falls Police Department at
(406) 455-8522.
We are learning the name of the man that found early Sunday morning.
The body has been identified as 21-year-old Tristen Allen Carlson. He was an active duty airman at Malmstrom Air Force Base.
According to a media release from the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, Cascade County Deputy Coroner's were sent to 2317 14th Avenue South in regards to a deceased man.
GFPD is still investigating.
Police are still investigating after the body of a man was found on the 2300 block of 14th Avenue S. in Great Falls early Sunday morning.
Details are still very limited, but GFPD tells KFBB there is no threat to the public. We will update you if we learn any new information.