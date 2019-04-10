GREAT FALLS - We continue our “You Asked” series tonight. Several people over the last couple of weeks have been asking us about a particular case Great Falls Police Department has been working on.
Last July a Great Falls woman was reported missing after leaving her home heading to the south end of town.
Now almost a year later the search for Tammy Goff continues.
KFBB spoke with Tammy’s daughter in law today, Amanda; she tells us there is no new information to report.
Tammy is a 60-year-old white female with brown hair and blue-eyes. The family is offering a $40,000 reward for information directly leading to Tammy’s whereabouts.
She was last seen in her black 2008 Chevy Colorado heading south on Lower River Rd.
No one had reported hearing from her or seeing her vehicle. Crews have searched the river and the river banks several times looking for any sign of her.
They've even followed up on leads regarding Tammy’s cell phone usage.
If you've seen her or have any information about her whereabouts you're asked to call your local police department.