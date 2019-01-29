HELENA - For years lawmakers have tried to pass a bill in the state legislature that would allow presumptive care for firefighters. Each year that bill is denied and for the most part it comes down to funding.
As the law stands now, it's up to the firefighter to prove his illness came while on the job. If this bill passes, it puts the burden of proof on the insurance carrier instead of the individual.
"How does an insurance company disprove a presumptive illness claim all the evidence has been destroyed", said Larry Jones with Self Insurers Association.
Opponents of Missoula Senator Nate McConnell's bill add, the firefighters should be covered but making workers compensation fund it could devastate the program.
Jones said, "This bill will rewrite the entire Workers Compensation system. It will throw into chaos who's covered and who's not covered."
Which brought up another problem for people against SB 160, equal protection. Folks like Jones say it's unconstitutional to give presumptive care to one set of workers but not all.
Rich Cowger, Columbus Fire Chief, stood before the committee and said, "I'm not hear to argue how we pay for it I'm hear to argue that it's a reality and it needs to be covered."
Statistics stand behind the firefighters with this bill. Sen. McConnell told the committee firefighters have a 14% higher chance of getting cancer than anyone else. In addition half of all firefighter will die from the disease.
"I think this bill is a common sense approach. Assuring that when firefighters are exposed to hazardous materials and toxins on the job that employers do the right thing and presume that these certain illnesses are work related based on that scientific data. That means firefighters can focus on getting healthy, staying healthy and returning to work.", said Dave Maslowski with the Montana Fireman's Association
Staying healthy is key to the success of this bill as well. Here's a look at the requirements if passed:
• Physical Exam w/in first 90 days of employment
• Physical Exam every 2 years there after
• Live a tobacco free lifestyle
• Work at least 12 years before filing a claim
"The reality is no firefighter wants to file this claim - the outcome ususally isn't good.", said Cowger
In addition SB 160 allows rural volunteer fire departments the option to obtain presumptive illness coverage.
The hearing lasted about an hour Tuesday morning and depending on the committee's decision is could go up for a second reading in the Senate next month.