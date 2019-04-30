When you think of going to the museum what comes to mind? C-M-Russell Museum in partner with attitudes Entertainment Company is working on taking their exhibit into the virtual world.
By using small cameras with the ability to take 360 degree video it will give the appearance of being able to dive right into the museum but from the comfort of your living room couch.
President of the attitudes entertainment company Josh Huges told me about bridging the gap between the physical and virtual realities.
“I want to use this kind of media to transport someone somewhere and that the whole points of things like virtual reality and video games and that’s why coming from the video game development stand point it’s such a natural transition for us because we are already used to that immersive media idea.”
The museum holds many items depicting the skills and talents of Russell during his time as an artist. His impact still to this day inspiring artists in the area one artist Brian Morger shared with me his view on Russell himself.
“i know what it is like to make art and to make art at the level of of complete genius and make a contribution that he did on the American west that he did is worthy of my grandest admiration.”
Preserving the past for the future was the main goal for everyone in the room. Using this technology is just one piece in this historical puzzle.
Bringing local Charlie Russell expert Bill Bronson who shares a personal connection with Russell told me about how the items around the cabin were simply play things to the famous artist.
“he would describe many of the artifacts in which these are replicas as his play things but if you think about it when you’re a child you like those things around you they give you a sense of purpose they define you.”
All of these artifacts and more will be able to be seen and explored in the final product of this virtual reality experience.
The filming process for this project took place this morning and it now heads to the production phase where three-d animations will be added, giving it a full virtual field trip experience.
The completion date is set for the end of the month at the latest.