GREAT FALLS - There are currently over 800 teachers working for Great Falls Public Schools and nearly 600 of them have a masters degree or higher with having so many teachers with higher education, we wanted to find out how this is impacting schools and the students.
Doctor Katie Yeisley, teaches 6th grade at Mountain View Elementary. She says taking her education a step further has opened up several doors when it comes to dealing with different scenarios in the classroom, but when they do come across something they haven't dealt with before, those extra classes do come in handy.
“It makes us more knowledgeable and I think that makes us active learners because we constantly want to do better so we know if we have an issue we know how to that research to try and find that problem,” said Doctor Katie Yeisley.
Yeisley continued to explain how it really shouldn't matter who a student has for their teacher because no matter what, every single teacher here in great falls is well- trained and educated.
“We all have a proper degree to be here and just because I have taken more courses doesn’t mean I know more than them,” said Dr. Yeisley
Dr. Yeisley also told us how teaching is a team effort for everyone in the school district and the best part of having so many people with different degrees.
Is you always have someone to turn to for questions or problems.
“When a light bulb finally goes off in a student’s head with a concept you’ve been teaching over and over again and it finally clicks and you see how excited they get about learning and it really makes you realize why you are here.”
“We’re here for the students,” said Dr, Yeisley
Great Falls Public School has been making some big changes over the years bringing in chrome books and even fully interactive screens called Prometheans.