GREAT FALLS- The City of Great Falls has put in requests for the ability to sell concessions and alcohol at the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts.
The proposal says that being able to sell alcohol would be a good way for the theater to raise some money, and that theater-goers have come to expect a concession stand and have alcohol available for sale.
If their proposal is approved the Mansfield Center is responsible for obtaining the appropriate permits.
The due date for proposals is August 30 and all proposals are reviewed and evaluated on a scale that gives points based on met criteria.