"The kids are our precious cargo": Slowing down in school zone areas

GREAT FALLS- Pay attention in school zones, a message from police as Great Falls Public School students head back to school for their first day.

Bob Stubbs, a crossing guard stationed on 1st Ave N. and 32nd St. said he’s seen it all. From parents on their phones to ladies doing their make up while dropping their kids off at school. He said people must look where they’re going so no one gets hurt.

During his past four years as a crossing guard, Stubbs said people frequently run the stop sign he's holding up. It’s why police said it's important that people not only yield to stop signs, but also the crossing guards.

"The kids are our precious cargo,” said Stubbs. We don't take care of them then were really going to be in trouble. I got one kid, he runs up to me and jumps in the air and gives me the karate kick and I give him a little karate kick. We don't touch one and other with the feet but we scream at one and other [high-yeah]. It's an every morning deal."

A crossing guard near Meadowlark Elementary School said she's had to pull kids out of the way of speeding cars. Stubbs explained drivers in his area tend to disregard speed around school zones and crosswalks.

Police said not obeying those laws is something someone could get a ticket for.