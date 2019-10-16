GREAT FALLS - From television, to online articles and especially social media, news is more accessible than ever thanks to growing technology. But with so many options, how do you find dependable sites?
When it comes to news, the internet can be especially confusing since it gives you easy access to both accurate and inaccurate information in many different formats. However, a few local news leaders say there are steps you can take to verify your sources.
Some ways to find whether or not a site is reliable include regularly following news outlets and researching their reporters' backgrounds. That's according to Reporter Jenn Rowell, who works at The Electric.
Alongside news directors from local media outlets like the Great Falls Tribune and our very own KFBB, the news leaders got together at the Great Falls Public Library Wednesday for the last in a three part news-based series called the Informed Citizen. It’s a series of panels that started in early October to break down barriers between journalists and the community.
"Because there's so much out there, we have the lost the ability to easily track down an original source,” said Katie Richmond, the library’s adult programming and public relations coordinator. “You do have to do quite a bit of hunting sometimes when you find a story."
Previous workshops also covered the impacts of social media on news credibility, and how to build trust between news outlets and consumers.
At the end of the day, however you take your news, Richmond wants you to know one thing.
"Right now we get to make the choices that are going to shape the future," she said.