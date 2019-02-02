GREAT FALLS- Believe it or not, February is here. Meaning Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and Great Falls businesses have already made plans to celebrate.
It's called the Heart of Great Falls Fashion Event With Downtown Boutiques where on February 9th, the Electric City Coffee Bar and Bistro will be hosting a fashion show with local boutiques including Ellee Belle, Sora & Company, Klover, Dragonfly Dry Goods, and Kaufman's.
"What we were looking to kind of do with this event is feature local downtown businesses and give them the opportunity to feature what they have coming in for their spring collection, and have us all partner together to do something for Valentine's Day hence the Heart of Great Falls," said Lindsay Rodgers, a manager at Electric City Coffee Bar and Bistro.
Although it doesn't cost anything to get in, there will be wine and beer that you can purchase while looking at the outfits. Electric City Coffee Bar and Bistro says a part of this event is to continue the momentum of shopping, eating, and supporting business locally. After the fashion show is over, you can visit the shops and buy outfits if you'd like.