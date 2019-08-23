GREAT FALLS- With drug overdose deaths on the rise nationally; Montana’s Official State Website is saying it's the third leading cause of injury-related death in Montana.
However, one Montana woman’s job is trying to change that by bringing awareness about the growing opioid drug epidemic that health officials said is in Great Falls and across the nation.
Lindi Rusek, a Clinical Office Assistant at Benefis Health System’s Outpatient Behavioural Health Psychology Department said she's trying to save the lives of those experiencing an overdose by teaching local law enforcement and the public how to use NARCAN, known as Naloxone effectively.
NARCAN is a small device that comes in either a spray or injection form that treats opioid overdoses in a matter of seconds. Rusek explained it can save someone’s life.
Rusek said in Great Falls people are using drugs like Oxycodone, Morphine, and Heroine that can sometimes be laced with Fentanyl.
These are all examples of drugs someone can overdose on and be treated with NARCAN. One drug that can’t be is Methamphetamine.
"Sometimes when children are growing up they kind of feel invincible and nobodies invincible when it comes to any kind of drug use, you're really not,” said Rusek. “There's a ton of emergency room visits every year not just in Great Falls but across the United States."
Health officials explained, opioid use and opioid-related deaths is an epidemic continuing to spiral out of control.
Which is one reason why Rusek is teaching NARCAN classes to places like the Great Falls Police Department and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office so law enforcement are equipped in the event they encounter someone experiencing an overdose or if a law enforcement officer comes in contact with a substance such as Fentanyl that could put them in jeopardy of an overdose.
Rusek said, so far this year, her training has been able to equip our local law enforcement with two NARCAN's for each officer.
In 2017 Montana Legislator passed House Bill 333, the "Help Save Lives from Overdose Act". It authorized increased access to NARCAN and acts as a Good Samaritan law, if they act in good faith while administering NARCAN meaning they’re protected from any kind of prosecution.
Training's are for anyone 18 years or older. To take this class call Lindi Rusek at 406-455-2353.
Health officials explained there's a stigma behind how people view drug addiction by the way people act and talk.
"There is a lot of stigma around drug use," said Rusek. "There's a story behind every one. We use drugs because they work. Mental health and drug use really do go hand in hand and if you really talk to somebody, they have a story."
There's a whole range of ways opioid overdoses can happen. It's why Rusek said she recommends everyone at risk or those closest to them should get trained in the event someone they know has an overdose.
According to nurses, overdoses can happen in a few different ways, and NARCAN can help.
- Could be used on a toddler who accidentally got into their parent's prescription medicine.
- An elderly patient that's recovering from hip surgery who may have mistakenly taken too much of their prescription.
- Someone who is intentionally abusing a substance.
Whether someone has legally or illegally done this, nurses explained that often times 90 percent of people who develop a substance abuse disorder tend to have an underlying or untreated mental health disorder.
According to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, there are essential steps when encountering suspected overdose:
1. Call for help: People suffering from an opioid overdose need immediate help
2. Check for signs of opioid overdose: Slow breathing, unresponsiveness, bluish fingernails/lips, pinpoint pupils, weak pulse
3. Support the person's breathing: Give CPR if trained
4. Administer NARCAN
5. Monitor the person's response
For a full list of the steps click here.