The Great Falls VA Clinic is scheduled for a large expansion project starting this fall.
The new facility will be in what was the first admin building for the Great Falls Clinic, right across from Benefis hospital.
Currently, the Great Falls VA Clinic is 7,000 sq. ft and located on the second and third floor of their building.
With this new expansion, they will more than double their size to 15,000 sq. ft and be a single story facility, allowing individuals and families easier access to receive help.
“It’s an issue with the elevator times because, you know, things need maintenance and a lot of our veterans have difficulties in ambulation and stairs are sometimes non negotiable for them,” explains Pete Lucas, Clinic Nurse Manager at the Great Falls VA.
At their current size, the VA Clinic can only serve 4,000 vets.
In fact, the VA clinic reported that they currently don’t have the ability to accommodate any more individuals at this time due to their limited space.
Thankfully, the new clinic will be able to accommodate 5,000-6,000 veterans at a time.
The new facility will also be bringing a handful of new jobs to Great Falls and allow the VA to expand their current operations and services to a larger scale.
One of the biggest things to look out for will be an expansion of their Tele Health program, which allows veterans to receive care and examines through video chats.
If everything goes smoothly, the Great Falls VA Clinic is hoping to be in their new facility by the fall of 2020.