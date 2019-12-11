GREAT FALLS - There’s nothing quite like the gift of giving during Christmas, and a woman in the Electric City is sparking joy for local kids in 2019 with some help from friends and the larger community.
From sewing, stuffing and a bit of organizing, hand-crafting stockings filled with crayons and toys has kept Kelly Jeffries busy in recent weeks, with each one taking roughly two hours to make.
“When you get it down it gets a little bit faster,” said Kelly, who taught herself how to use a sewing machine through video tutorials online.
It started a month ago, when she got the idea after getting free fabric from another friend.
“I was sitting here looking at all my craft stuff and I don’t know I just said let’s make stockings for the kids,” she said.
After announcing plans on her Facebook page Kelly’s Closet, monetary donations poured in from members of the community, including those at Sletten Construction, Preferred Heating and Cooling LLC and many others to help Kelly see her project through.
“I didn’t expect such a big outcome,” said Kelly.
With the funds she needed for materials and toys, and some trial and error in learning how to sew, Kelly made 130 stockings from scratch as of Wednesday. While there’s still work to do, most are packed and ready for children in need, like those in group homes and foster care. As someone who grew up in the system herself, the project hits home for Kelly.
“My childhood wasn’t great, but I made it into something great so I can do something and help these other kids and give them hope that their life isn’t always going to be like that,” she said.
By Dec. 16, 100 stockings will go towards children in the Cameron Family Center, and 25 towards Great Falls Kids Receiving Home. With enough time and planning, Kelly hopes to make this a yearly tradition.