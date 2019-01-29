The future of processing facilities in Great Falls

According to the Great Falls Development Authority (GFDA), while nothing is currently set in stone, we can expect to see some big steps in the right direction when it comes to processing facilities around the Great Falls area.
Currently, Great Falls has a handful of processing facilities, however, none of them are the size needed to handle the high demand.
Great Falls is an export oriented market, meaning we send our food elsewhere to be processed.
Having a local processing facility would help to keep our food more domestic and potentially give farmers extra income.
It would also help to build the more rural parts of Montana and in turn, grow the economy in Great Falls as well.
“If you find, you know, farmers with tens of thousands of acres that are growing a crop, but you don’t find any business there that’s actually processing it, the local communities aren’t getting an enhancement of economic activity that they can build and put upon actual agriculture production,” explains Barnett Sporkin-Morrison, Director of GFDA Food and Ag Development.
As consumers, we won’t see any change when it comes to our grocery bill.
The food exchanges too many hands before it hits the shelves of a grocery store, even with domestic processing facilities.
Regardless, you'll be able to notice the impact in other areas of our economy, such as more medium to high wage jobs.
In Great Falls, we don't have a saturated market like many other states do.
Barnett further explains that we have valuable resources with a clean and fertile land, and as a result, start up companies would be able to get on the ground floor of something much bigger in Montana.