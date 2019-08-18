GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Community Food Bank is continuing their fight on hunger with multiple events to close up the summer.
One of these events is the Bank Challenge where four local banks are in a contest to get the most donations for the Food bank, the prize helping the community and of course, friendly bragging rights.
“Everybody can take a can of food or several cans of food or a cash donation to the banks that are participating and that’s a big thing that’s been going on for about ten years and that always raises a few thousand dollars and a few thousand pounds,” said Executive Director, Shaun Tatarka.
Another event coming on Tuesday the 20th is featuring local favorite Smoke Barbecue, who is giving a raffle vote for every three cans a person brings in.
The winner will receive a catered party for up to 50 people, catered by Smoked Barbecue.