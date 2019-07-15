GREAT FALLS – The day after a severe thunderstorm tore apart areas of Great Falls more and more residents realized just how much damage was actually caused.
In some areas the wind and hail were so intense they blew sheds out of back yards and the hail riddled fences with hundreds of holes.
One Resident also found her backyard had a new addition with the new weather.
Her neighbor’s trampoline was actually blown over the fences and landed warped and bent.
“I saw it when the storm was still blowing it was down on the ground its popped back up a little since then...uh...since the storm...yeah it was flat on the ground.” Said Heather Cummins, Homeowner.
Other areas saw multiple downed power lines across the city and damages to vehicles and more