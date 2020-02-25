The Coronavirus has little impact on the United State Postal Service

GREAT FALLS- Concerns are now resurfacing about if goods through the mail can contain the coronavirus, and the answer is still no.
When speaking to the manager of USPS Strategic Communications, David Rupert, he said they are simply just following the orders of the CDC to not shut down complete access of shipments going in and out of China.
Right now all shipments are being closely monitored in case anything suspicious comes up.
The CDC has the final say on whether or not a shipment would stop in or out of China.
According to the CDC, the virus does not survive long on surfaces which is what's allowing mail to continue.
"We're still continuing to accept mail destined to China, Hong Kong, and the KO's," Rupert said. "So yeah, we're still continuing to deliver there. The only thing we've temporarily suspended is the guarantee on priority mail and Express International destined for China and Hong Kong."
Another reason for the delay, the U.S. will not accept shipments from another country headed to China, meaning that tf mail is shipped from Canada and headed to China, it cannot go through the U.S.
Right now the mail Service will not be impacting your mail service significantly.