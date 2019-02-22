House Bill 231 passed its second reading today. This bill would lower the age limit for kids to get vaccines at pharmacies.
Pharmacist.com reports that State Representative Casey Knudsen (R-Malta) sponsored the bill, saying that it would help families who live in rural parts of the state get the vaccine.
If the bill passes, it would go into effect on July 1st of this year.
Meanwhile, a bill that would prohibit the use of tanning devices for those under the age of 18 has been scheduled for a second reading in the Senate.
Senate Bill 21 was proposed due to the rising rates of skin cancer in the U.S. and around the world.
Legislative documents show that 1.6 million teenage girls use tanning devices each year. Not only that, but the risk of melanoma increases by 59 percent for those who use tanning beds before the age of 35.
The effective date will be determined if and when the bill passes.
Another bill drawing attention during the 66th Legislative Session is House Bill 392, which would designate an official rock and roll song for Montana.
That bill has been scheduled for a second reading Friday. It was written by Billings native Robert Lee Chan Romero in 1959, titled "Hippy Hippy Shake."