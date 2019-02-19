GREAT FALLS- The outside lane of 10th Avenue South is currently being used for snow storage, effectively blocking traffic in that lane. The other two remain open for travel.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 1145 AM MST TUESDAY. * MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES TO AFFECT SHEEP CREEK ROAD IN SOUTHERN CASCADE COUNTY ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER BECAUSE OF AN ICE JAM. SHEEP CREEK ROAD HAS BEEN CLOSED IN THIS AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW OCCURRING. VISIBILITY LESS THAN A HALF MILE IN OPEN AREAS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED DURING THE MORNING HOURS * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. DRIFTING SNOW COULD CAUSE SOME LANE BLOCKAGE. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FOR SPECIFIC ROAD AND TRAVEL CONDITIONS IN MONTANA, DIAL 5 1 1. &&
