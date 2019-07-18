10th Avenue South has reopened and traffic is returning to normal after a three-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon at the intersection of 23rd Street South.
The incident happened around 2:00pm; first responders were able to clear the scene within about 30 minutes with traffic down to one lane for a period of time.
At least one person was sent to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
It is still unclear what led to the accident.
We will continue to update you with more information when it becomes available.