Central Montana’s 25th annual fishing day for youngsters will take place 9 a.m. to noon, June 8, at Wadsworth Pond on the west side of Great Falls.
As in past years, the Great Falls chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will give away a free rod and reel outfit or a tackle box to youngsters who complete a series of educational stations.
GREAT FALLS - (FWP) - Great falls Kids Fishing Day is June 8th.
No fishing license is required that day at Wadsworth.
There is no age limit but the activities are geared to youngsters just learning how to fish.
To reach Wadsworth Pond head west on Central Avenue over I-15, turn north on 34th St. NW, then turn west on Wilkinson Lane and follow to the park.
Groups participating include: Walleyes Unlimited, FWP, U.S. Forest Service, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Missouri River Flyfishers and North Middle School Fishing Club.
For more information contact FWP in Great Falls at 454-5840.
LEWISTOWN - (FWP) -
Lewistown’s annual kids fishing day will take place June 1 this year at the Frog Ponds.
The 10 a.m. to noon free event will feature demonstrations on water safety, casting and fish identification. Everyone is welcome, however, the activities are geared for children ages 3-12.
Prizes, purchased at local businesses, will be available, including fishing poles, nets, tackle boxes, hats and more.
Those who attend are encouraged to bring their own fishing tackle, and no one is required to have a fishing license on Saturday, June 1, at the town’s Frog Ponds.
The event is sponsored by Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the federal Bureau of Land Management. Volunteers from the local Walleye’s Unlimited and Trout Unlimited chapters will be on hand as well.