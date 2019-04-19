Weather Alert

...ISOLATED SHOWERS CAUSING STRONG WIND GUSTS ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... AT 450 PM MDT...DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THAT SCATTERED SHOWERS WERE DEVELOPING OVER THE MOUNTAINS AND MOVING EAST-NORTHEAST AT AROUND 20 MPH OVER PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. SOME OF THESE SHOWERS WERE PRODUCING WIND GUSTS OF UP TO 50 MPH. WHILE NO LIGHTNING WAS OBSERVED AT THIS TIME, ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS MAY DEVELOP, POTENTIALLY CAUSING A FEW LIGHTNING STRIKES, BRIEF HEAVY RAIN, AND SMALL HAIL. THIS INCLUDES SOUTHERN AND EASTERN CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS, SOUTHERN AND EASTERN CHOUTEAU, AND SOUTHERN BLAINE COUNTIES. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE BEARS PAW MOUNTAINS AREA. SOME SPECIFIC CITIES THAT MAY BE IMPACTED INCLUDE NEIHART, STANFORD, LEWISTOWN, SQUARE BUTTE, ILIAD, HAYS, LLOYD, AND HARLEM. REMEMBER, WHEN THUNDER ROARS, GO INDOORS.