The 27th annual Custom Car Show is wrapping up another successful showcase here in Great Falls, but for many car enthusiasts, this is just the beginning.
The annual Custom Car Show is the first car show of the year and helps to kick off all the other car shows of the season.
With warmer weather finally here, people have made their way from as far as Alberta, Canada to feature their hot rod in this year’s Custom Car Show.
With over 70 vehicles and 20 vendors, the event is continuing to grow in size and planning such a large event takes a considerable amount of time.
“I spend probably close to 3 to 4 months prior just thinking about things, going through what happened last year, going through my notes on what I want to change, what I want to improve on. But I’ll spend half the year building a good show,” explains Michael Storrusten, coordinator of Great Falls Custom Car Show.
Looking forward, Michael says his goal is to continue growing the show and attracting more people from across the country to show off their restorations and creations.
If you're interested in participating in next year's custom car show, head to the Great Falls Custom Car Show's Facebook page or their website http://www.greatfallscustomcarshow.com/