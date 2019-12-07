Today the country came together for the 78th anniversary of the attack on pearl harbor.
The surprise raids on the United States Navy base near Honolulu killed more than twenty-four hundred Americans and, thrust the United States into World War Two.
Congress designated December 7 as national Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in August 1994.
Remembrance events are held every year at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
This year, the annual commemoration ceremony marking the anniversary of the attack will continue as planned even though, just a few days ago a United States sailor killed two civilian workers and injured another before killing himself at the U.S. naval base.
Today’s ceremony included the U.S. Navy's pacific fleet band, a Hawaiian blessing, wreath presentations, a rifle salute by the us marine corps and a vintage aircraft flyover.