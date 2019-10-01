GREAT FALLS - Temperatures in Great Falls this morning dropped to as low as nine degrees.
This means the pipes for anyone around great falls are in danger of freezing up.
While preparing for frozen pipes is nothing out of the ordinary in Montana, what is different is just how early everyone has to prepare.
“If you haven’t had time to shut off your sprinkler system which is typically inside of the house and then start the time clock and then that will at least take some of that pressure off of the exposed line outside of the house,” Jesse Waldenberg, Vice-President of Central Plumbing, heating and excavation.
Experts warn if you weren't able to do things like clear out your sprinklers ahead of the freeze, you can shut off the water, to help mitigate any future problems.