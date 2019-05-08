Earlier this week hunters from across the country were frustrated as their online attempts at getting a new combo license for elk and deer were being shot down.
Technical difficulties caused some applicants to receive an error message instead of a confirmation.
Not only that-- according to comments on a recent post from F.W.P... Some hunters were being charged multiple times for what they thought was one transaction.
So now what?
F.W.P Information Officer Greg Lemon said, "This year instead of having an alternates list because of this problem we are going to not have an alternates list we are going to use the alternates to meet the needs of the customers who were on the phone from five to five thirty am on Monday when the malfunction happened."
Customers who were negatively impacted by this error will be contacted over the next ten days and will be given another opportunity to receive their elk combo licenses.
link for Montana Fish and Wildlife:http://fwp.mt.gov/?fbclid=IwAR3D8IwrV5XXmtVjyNbYK8uLngLbzMbn1JkHQq2TmO2eUwSDiNVnVdLHn9I