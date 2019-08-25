GREAT FALLS – The new school year is right around the corner and to help prepare 450 teachers and staff participated in training to help build stronger relationships with their students.
The training focused on children who are dealing with traumas and how those specific children can be identified and helped.
“It’s interesting to learn about what we can expect or what we might see in children when they walk into our classrooms that there's a lot more going on inside and we don’t always see that when they come walking in,” said Keith Davey, an 8th Grade English Teacher at East Middle School.
Davey went on to share with us how the importance of being properly trained can make all the difference in showing these kids that school can be not only a fun place but a safe place to learn.