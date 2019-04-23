GREAT FALLS - A fire started around 3:30 pm after homeowners on Cove Lane just north of town were target shooting.
Fire officials tell KFBB they were shooting an exploding target called Tannerite. The spark from that explosion caused the grass to catch fire.
The homeowners tried to put the fire out but the wind picked up and the fire spread.
Black Eagle, Vaughn, Sun Prairie, Gore Hill, Malmstrom and MANG all responded to the scene and it took them about 45 minutes to get it out.
Some damage has been reported to the a nearby chicken coup however, no injuries have been reported. The fire chief tells us the fire only burned about 2 1/2 acres and that it could have been much worse had they not responded so quickly.