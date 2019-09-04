CASCADE COUNTY - Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter has released a statement regarding the fire off Stuckey Road on Labor Day.
According to the press release the person who originally called 9-1-1 and 2 others were target shooting with steel targets and Tannerite, which is an explosive target.
His full statement reads:
At 1307 hours on Monday September 2, 2019, dispatch received a 911 call from a male stating a fire had started on fire
grassland near mile marker 9 on Stuckey Road.
Deputies were dispatched to begin evacuation notifications.
At this point, the fire had already spread to over 50 acres and threatened the four homes on Thunder Road. The National Weather Service informed dispatch the current temperature was 84 degrees with west winds gusting to 25mph.
The fire then spread in a southeast direction. A deputy sheriff then made contact with the original complainant (911 caller), who informed the deputy that he and two other males had been target shooting with steel targets and Tannerite, which is an explosive target. All three males admitted to using the Tannerite in the middle of the field. The males are cooperating with the investigation.
Deputies began to give emergency evacuation notices for residents of Cove Lane and Golden Valley Loop.
According to Vaughn Fire Chief Jason McAllister, one (1) unoccupied residence and eight (8) outbuildings in the Golden Valley Loop area were lost. Chief McAllister stated the fire burned approximately 16,000 acres.
Thirteen agencies worked this fire for most of the day to get it put out.