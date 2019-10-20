GREAT FALLS – The great falls city commission meeting is coming up, so let’s take a look at some of the things on this week’s agenda.
The design selection and bid award for the creative mural/logo design and painting of the gore hill water tower project will be postponed until November 5th.
The bid award for the city of Great Falls emergency communication center for replacement of the call processing equipment will be approved, which will cost nearly three hundred thousand dollars.
The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and the Great Falls Fire Rescue will establish a rescue task force team in the event of an active shooter situation.