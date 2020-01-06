GREAT FALLS - What’s next for hemp in Montana is the big question on the table this week as processors and producers gather here in the Electric City for the next Montana Farmers Union Hemp Meeting.
The event is happening tomorrow morning at the Times Square Building from 10 am to 4 pm.
The hemp industry continues to grow here in the Treasure State and so does the need for more education on the growth, marketing, and processing of hemp.
The event will have several guest speakers talking on issues including the producer panel, processing plant, hemp marketing and more.
“It is a whole plant use that can be used from fiber to food oil to CBD oil but its a hole planted crop that can be used and its a relatively new crop that grows well in Montana.
Providing the weather holds out where it doesn't get too cold which happened this year. Overall it’s a very versatile crop and offers producers to try something new,” Justin Loch, Membership and Development Director.
One of the biggest changes this year is the addition of Hemp Crop Insurance, removing a large risk some producers faced previously this year.
Hemp is still relatively new here in the treasure state, and with anything new, comes trial and error.
The Montana Farmers Union is hoping to take problems from last year and turn them into solutions for the future.