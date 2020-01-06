Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 5000 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 12 TO 20 INCHES, EXCEPT UP TO 4 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS. HIGHEST AMOUNTS OVER KINGS HILL PASS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...CASCADE AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&