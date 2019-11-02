UPDATE Sat 9:15 pm - Malmstrom has given an all clear on the situation at Building 250, and has since removed the 1000 ft cordon from the site.
GREAT FALLS – Authorities blocked off several buildings in Malmstrom Air Force Base after reports of a suspicious package came in, according to a post on the base’s official Facebook page.
From Malmstrom AFB:
*REAL WORLD* SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE REPORTED *REAL WORLD*
A suspicious package has been reported in the vicinity of Building 250 on Malmstrom AFB. There is currently a 1000 ft cordon around Building 250 and the following buildings must be evacuated: 226, 295, 300, 320, 330, 510, 610, 640, 650, and 655. Please avoid this area until further notice.
This is a developing story, with updates coming in as more information becomes available.