SUN RIVER – The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office is assigning one of their own to protecting and serving the Sun River Valley.
CCSO has selected Sergeant Steve Brunk as their, and the area’s, Resident Deputy to enforce public safety in the valley while working with local communities and schools, according to a news release. Brunk will live in Fort Shaw housing, thanks to a partnership between the sheriff’s office and the Sun River Valley School District.
Brunk was promoted to sergeant earlier this year, with 17 years of experience in law enforcement, including 10 with CCSO. He’s also a military veteran, and has served in the past as an officer with the Great Falls Police Department.
Brunk has received several awards throughout his career, including Officer of the Year, DUI Officer of the Year and two-time DUE Deputy of the year.
In a written statement, CCSO Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said,”We would like to thank the Sun River Valley School District and Superintendent Dave Marzoff for their partnership in this community project. I’m excited to get our Deputies out into the communities they serve.”