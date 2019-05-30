The summer slide is a term that refers to the amount of information students loose over summer vacation.
As students focus more on play and less on books, they begin loosing the skills they just spent the past year learning.
“Kids that can be around books and be around reading tend to perform better in the classroom their social skills are better, reading skills are better really prevents that summer slide that we see when kids don’t have that opportunity,” Said Dean Jerdee librarian at Whittier Elementary.
The summer slide affects low-income and high-income students, showing that low income students, who go down the slide, can drop 9 points on literature scores over the summer.
To help with this problem, is the summer read six program. This program gives away four-thousand free books a year and this year aims for five.
“I’ve taken at once I think three books at most but they do it six times throughout the summer which is why it is called Summer Read Six so you can get allot of books,” said Forest Allen 6th grader Whittier Elementary.
Summer Read Six organizers recommend at least 6 books should be read to help keep your student on top of the summer slide.
"You can bring like your kids so they can get books and so like you can read it to them so that it will help their vocabulary and then they'll know how to read.,” said J. D. Allen 5th grader Whittier Elementary.