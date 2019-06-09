Reading during the summer can be the last thing on a student's mind, but the drawback from not following their summer reading list can cost students up to two months of education from the previous school year.
The summer reading program at the library is one way students can learn, have fun, and even win some fun prizes.
The public relations coordinator for the Great Falls Public Library spoke with us about why parents and children are getting excited to read this summer.
“We have a few different challenges you know read a book with someone older then you read a book with somebody younger then you, read a book outside there’s all different kinds of ways that you can read. We don’t grade, we are not pressuring you, you get to do this because it is fun and because you want to but we do have lots of cool prizes,” said Public Relations Coordinator for the Great Falls Public Library Katie Richmond
Richmond went on to tell us, the best way you can help your kids this summer is to be consistently reading, whether it is 5 minutes to 5 hours a day.
You can find a list of all their events at greatfallslibrary.org.